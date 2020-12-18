U.S. oil rig count hits highest since early May, Baker Hughes says

  • Total active drilling rigs in the U.S. jumped by another 8 to 346, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.
  • The count of U.S. oil rigs added 5 to 263 - the fourth straight increase and the highest level since early May - while gas rigs gained 2 to 81 with two rigs classified as miscellaneous.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 5 to 173.
  • The total number of operating rigs has surged since August off a historic low of 244, but the count remains 57% lower than a year ago.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM
