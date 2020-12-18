The E.W. Scripps names Jason Combs to be CFO after ION deal closes
Dec. 18, 2020 1:16 PM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)SSPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The E.W. Scripps (SSP +1.0%) appointed Jason Combs, Scripps' vice president of financial planning and analysis, as its next chief financial officer, after a nationwide search to replace Lisa Knutson, who will lead the newly combined businesses of ION Media, the five Katz networks and Newsy.
- The appointment will be effective upon the close of Scripps' acquisition of ION Media.
- Recently: Scripps prices $1.05B in debt to fund ION Media acquisition (Dec.15).
- Previously: Scripps up another 5.6% after ION deal; Wells Fargo expects strong accretion (Sep.25).