Virgin Galactic recoups most of its early loss

  • Virgin Galactic (SPCE -2.8%) has pared its loss from earlier in the session.
  • The S-3 filing from the company that may have led to some selling pressure is not a new registration and no additional shares are being registered, but an administrative action where the Form S-1 registration statement originally filed in May 2020 has now been converted and filed as an S-3 registration statement.
  • At these levels, the stock will have held a test of its 50-day simple moving average.
  • Seeking Alpha author Graham Grieder sees a buying opportunity in SPCE.
