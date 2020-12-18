FactSet Research Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Dec. 18, 2020 1:43 PM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)FDSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, December 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.62M (+5.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Operating margin of 33.1%; and ASV (incl. professional services) of $1.56B.
  • Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
