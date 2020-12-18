U.S. high-yield bonds may help dampen volatility next year: JPMorgan Private Bank
- The influence of COVID-19 on investors' portfolios, while still a significant risk, will diminish throughout 2021, writes the JPMorgan Private Bank strategists led by global head of Market & Asset Class Strategy Andrew Goldberg.
- Still, the firm is advising investors to focus on investments that "can work with or without an effective vaccine" — namely companies involved in digital transformation, healthcare innovation, and household consumption. It also sees opportunity in the megatrend of sustainability.
- The strategists expect sovereign yields to rise and yield curves steepen as global activity and risk sentiment improve along with medical progress. "This could create tactical opportunities in equities sensitive to interest rates (such as banks). However, we believe the gravity of easy central bank policy will keep rates near secular lows," they say.
- They also see the U.S. dollar weakening "modestly from current levels."
- In the U.S. inflation is seen rising to just below 2% in the next 12 to 18 months.
- "Because policy rates will likely remain near zero for a few years, excess cash is not an investor's friend, and yield will be hard to find," they write.
- To augment core bonds, JPMorgan suggests U.S. high-yield bonds and preferred equities. Some assets that could provide opportunities when inflation rises from low levels include real estate, infrastructure, and commodities.
- Even with current high valuations, stocks are likely to outperform fixed income and cash next year, though bargain stocks will be rare.
- Investors looking for value may consider the financial and healthcare sector since they are trading at low relative valuations. "We think both sectors may surprise to the upside," they add.
- The group from JPMorgan Private Bank still believes that core fixed income, such as investment-grade sovereign and corporate bonds and high-quality MBS, are the most efficient way to dampen volatility in portfolios, but suggests that investors may want to add some other types of protection.
- "To enhance yield in core fixed income, we think investors should consider slightly extending duration, and rely on active management in mortgage-backed securities and portions of the investment grade corporate market."
- To augment core bond returns, investors might want to consider the high-yield corporate market. The firm also points to high-yield municipal bonds for U.S. investors, although there's still "meaningful risk" there. Preferred equity and select emerging market bonds may provide meaningful yield premium to risk-free rates.
- "Finally, investors ought to consider expanding their toolkits beyond traditional fixed income by considering private credit, real estate and infrastructure assets," they write.
- SA contributor Jim Sloan says emerging markets value and small cap stocks are the cheapest asset class and due for reversal.
- Financials, as illustrated by XLF (orange line), lagged the S&P 500 (light blue) and tech stocks (XLK, green) during the past year. Financials as well as healthcare (XLV, purple) stocks may rise next year, JPMPB said. They also see opportunity to improve yields with real estate (XLRE, red) and high-yield muni investments (HYD, dark blue):