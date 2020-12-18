Consumer Portfolio Services renews $100M credit facility
Dec. 18, 2020 3:53 PM ETConsumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS)CPSSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS +1.3%) renewed its two-year revolving credit agreement with Citibank whereby loans will be secured by automobile receivables that CPS now holds, will originate directly, or will purchase from dealers in the future.
- CPS may borrow on a revolving basis through Dec. 18, 2022, after which it will have the option to repay the outstanding loans in full or to allow them to amortize for a one-year period.
- "With this renewal we continue to maintain our strategy of having three $100M warehouse lines with multi-year revolving commitments followed by amortization periods," President and CEO Charles E. Bradley commented.