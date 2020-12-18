Nike up 2% after strength in China paces another big quarter

Dec. 18, 2020 4:20 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports revenue was up 7% in FQ2 on a currency-neutral basis, driven by growth across all geographies, led by Greater China reported revenue growth of 24%.
  • Nike Direct sales rose 32% during the quarter to $4.3B.
  • Gross margin decreased 90 bps to 43.1% of sales, primarily driven by higher promotional activity to reduce excess inventory resulting from COVID-19 impacts and restructuring-related costs for the previously announced reorganization, both partially offset by favorable full-price product margins.
  • No big fireworks were announced by Nike after the unusual Friday night timing of an earnings release stirred up some chatter. No guidance was issued as well.
  • Shares of Nike are up 1.94% in AH trading after carving out a new high of $141.14 during the regular session.
  • Nike has the highest profitability grade in the footwear sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.