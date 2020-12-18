Nike up 2% after strength in China paces another big quarter
Dec. 18, 2020 4:20 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)NKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports revenue was up 7% in FQ2 on a currency-neutral basis, driven by growth across all geographies, led by Greater China reported revenue growth of 24%.
- Nike Direct sales rose 32% during the quarter to $4.3B.
- Gross margin decreased 90 bps to 43.1% of sales, primarily driven by higher promotional activity to reduce excess inventory resulting from COVID-19 impacts and restructuring-related costs for the previously announced reorganization, both partially offset by favorable full-price product margins.
- No big fireworks were announced by Nike after the unusual Friday night timing of an earnings release stirred up some chatter. No guidance was issued as well.
- Shares of Nike are up 1.94% in AH trading after carving out a new high of $141.14 during the regular session.
- Nike has the highest profitability grade in the footwear sector.