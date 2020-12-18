FibroGen falls in post-market ahead of FDA decision
- Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is down -9.5% in the post-market trading as the company awaits the FDA decision for its small molecule therapy Roxadustat, for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease.
- In February, the company announced the acceptance of its marketing application by the FDA with PDUFA date set for December 20. The submission is backed by a phase 3 trial involving more than 8,000 patients worldwide.
- A collaboration with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), the drug is already approved in China and Japan for CKD, and the European regulator accepted the company's marketing application in May.