Huntington Ingalls CEO Kastner becomes COO; Stiehle is new CFO
Dec. 18, 2020 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) says it is promoting current Executive VP and CFO Christopher Kastner to a new position of Executive VP and COO.
- Additionally, Thomas Stiehle, CFO of the Ingalls Shipbuilding division, is tapped as the new CFO of the company, effective Feb. 12.
- Before his current position, Kastner served as Huntington Ingalls' corporate VP and general manager, Corporate Development, and was responsible for strategy and development activities.
- Prior to joining Huntington in 2011, Stiehle worked in Northrop Grumman's aerospace sector for 24 years.
- Huntington "has invested in innovation and capital improvement for the future and can withstand market changes," Don Beynon writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.