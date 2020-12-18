Bank stocks advance after Fed allows buybacks, dividends with limits

Dec. 18, 2020 5:17 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), C, GS, MS, WFC, TFC, RF, USB, XLFXLF, BAC, C, GS, MS, WFC, TFC, RF, USBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor153 Comments
  • Bank stocks gains in after-hours trading after the Fed allows them to buy back shares and pay dividends, but restricts the amount they can spend.
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) gains 3.7%. By name, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) rises 4.7%, Citigroup (NYSE:C) +6.7%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +5.3%, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) +4.7%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) +2.6%.
  • Truist (NYSE:TFC) rises 3.5%, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) +5.9%, and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) +4.8%.
  • Previously: Fed keeps restrictions on bank stock buybacks, dividends through Q1 (Dec. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.