Bank stocks advance after Fed allows buybacks, dividends with limits
- Bank stocks gains in after-hours trading after the Fed allows them to buy back shares and pay dividends, but restricts the amount they can spend.
- SPDR Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) gains 3.7%. By name, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) rises 4.7%, Citigroup (NYSE:C) +6.7%, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +5.3%, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) +4.7%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) +2.6%.
- Truist (NYSE:TFC) rises 3.5%, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) +5.9%, and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) +4.8%.
- Previously: Fed keeps restrictions on bank stock buybacks, dividends through Q1 (Dec. 18)