L3 Technologies bags $495.53M U.S. Navy contract
Dec. 18, 2020 5:24 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)LHXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- L3 Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded a ~$495.53M cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.
- This contract provides for the production and delivery of 10 pod simulators, eight operational prototype pods, four jettison mass model pods, two captive mass models, two mission system prototypes and two technique development systems in support of engineering and manufacturing development for the Next Generation Jammer Low Band program.
- Work to performed at multiple locations; and is expected to be completed by September 2025.
- The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.