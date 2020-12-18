Soybeans blow past $12/bushel for first time since 2014
Dec. 18, 2020 6:30 PM ETSoybeans Futures (S_1:COM), SOYBCOM, SOYB, S_1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Soybeans (S_1:COM) for January delivery closed above $12/bushel for the first time since 2014, settling +1.6% to $12.20/bushel, due to export optimism, higher domestic crush and lower ending stocks.
- U.S. soybeans' weekly export net sales rose 62% from the previous week to 33.9M bushels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported, with China - the world's largest soybean importer - purchasing the lion's share.
- Cumulative total export sales of U.S. soybeans for the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) nearly tripled to 53.8M metric tons from 18.8 M mt in 2019-20, the report said.
- U.S. soybean carryout is now seen at a seven-year low of 4.76M mt because of higher crush demand, the USDA said.
- Analysts say prices also are supported by dry weather in South America.
- ETF: SOYB
- Soybean futures have powered steadily higher over the past nine months: