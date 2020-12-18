Apple to shut some L.A. stores as COVID cases surge

Dec. 18, 2020 6:53 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -1.3% after-hours on news it is temporarily closing some Los Angeles-area stores, as COVID-19 cases jump in the region.
  • At least 12 stores will be shut starting today and tomorrow, including those at Grove, Sherman Oaks and Beverly Center, as the holiday season approaches its peak.
  • The company made a similar move in June, shutting 32 stores as coronavirus cases increased following the easing of lockdowns in May.
  • Apple has not yet announced closures in other hard hit regions in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • Update, Saturday 5:45 p.m.: Apple says it has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California and 16 stores in the U.K. because of coronavirus outbreaks.
  • Apple needs more subscription growth to justify the stock's current elevated price, Stone Fox Capital writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.