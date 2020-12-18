Apple to shut some L.A. stores as COVID cases surge
Dec. 18, 2020 6:53 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) -1.3% after-hours on news it is temporarily closing some Los Angeles-area stores, as COVID-19 cases jump in the region.
- At least 12 stores will be shut starting today and tomorrow, including those at Grove, Sherman Oaks and Beverly Center, as the holiday season approaches its peak.
- The company made a similar move in June, shutting 32 stores as coronavirus cases increased following the easing of lockdowns in May.
- Apple has not yet announced closures in other hard hit regions in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Update, Saturday 5:45 p.m.: Apple says it has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California and 16 stores in the U.K. because of coronavirus outbreaks.
