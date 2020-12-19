BNY Mellon set to start buybacks in Q1
Dec. 18, 2020 (BK)
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) expects to resume open market repurchases of its stock in Q1 and maintain its common stock dividend after the Fed gave the biggest banks' permission to buy back their stock given certain limitations.
- "With these modifications, we expect to maintain strong capital ratios while also delivering an attractive capital return back to our shareholders," said CEO Todd Gibbons.
- The second round of bank stress tests released today demonstrate "he resiliency and strength of BNY Mellon's business model and capital position in times of stress," the bank said in a statement.