U.S. FDA gives Moderna's COVID vaccine emergency use authorization

Dec. 18, 2020 8:01 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor77 Comments
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gets emergency use authorization of mRNA-1273, its vaccine against COVID-19, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, making it the second vaccine to gain EUA in an effort to stem the pandemic.
  • Delivery of the vaccine to the U.S. government will begin immediately; ~20M doses will be delivered by the end of December.
  • The U.S. government has ordered a total of 200M doses of the Moderna vaccine to date and has an option to buy up to an additional 300M doses.
  • Moderna will continue to gather additional data and plans to file a Biologics License Application with the FDA requesting full licensure in 2021.
  • Earlier today, Moderna announced that the European Commission exercised its option to buy an additional 80M doses of the vaccine, bringing its total order commitment to 160M doses.
