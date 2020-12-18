China set to become world's biggest refiner by 2025, Sinopec says
- China should become the world's biggest oil refiner by 2025 with ~1B mt/year, or 20M bbl/day, of refining capacity from 880M mt/year currently, according to Sinopec's (NYSE:SNP) Economics & Development Research Institute.
- Some 250M mt/year of new refining capacity will be added across the world in the next five years, with new capacity additions in China accounting for 40%-50% of that, according to the group.
- China's oil products demand is seen peaking in 2025 at 356M mt/year, earlier than a previous projection of ~2029, with gasoline demand projected to peak at 156M mt/year in 2025.
- In the shorter term, China's oil products consumption in 2021 is forecast to increase 2% from 2019 levels, although jet fuel demand would remain unable to recover to the 2019 level.
- Sinopec's refining business was the company bright spot in Q3, as the segment registered an operating profit of RMB31.5B from operating losses in H1 2020, The Value Pendulum writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.