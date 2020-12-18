China benchmark iron ore soars to highest in nine years

  • Iron ore imported into northern China (TIOC:COM) added another 4% to $164.39/mt to its highest level since October 2011 and up 78% in 2020.
  • On the Dalian Commodities Exchange (SCO:COM), futures prices hit a new all-time high, soaring 6.2% to 1,076 yuan; the Dalian contract was launched in 2013.
  • China forges more steel than the rest of the world combined and is set to break records, with iron ore imports this year rising past 1B metric tons.
  • Dalian raised transaction fees for its iron ore futures effective Dec. 22.
  • Iron ore prices may peak during Q1 2021 before declining in Q2 and Q3, Mysteel Global predicts, seeing a Chinese market surplus of 6.69M tons next year from a tight balance this year, as supply gains will outpace demand.
  • Iron ore producers BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been outstanding performers in recent months, with shares surging to their highest levels in nearly a decade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.