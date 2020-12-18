China benchmark iron ore soars to highest in nine years
- Iron ore imported into northern China (TIOC:COM) added another 4% to $164.39/mt to its highest level since October 2011 and up 78% in 2020.
- On the Dalian Commodities Exchange (SCO:COM), futures prices hit a new all-time high, soaring 6.2% to 1,076 yuan; the Dalian contract was launched in 2013.
- China forges more steel than the rest of the world combined and is set to break records, with iron ore imports this year rising past 1B metric tons.
- Dalian raised transaction fees for its iron ore futures effective Dec. 22.
- Iron ore prices may peak during Q1 2021 before declining in Q2 and Q3, Mysteel Global predicts, seeing a Chinese market surplus of 6.69M tons next year from a tight balance this year, as supply gains will outpace demand.
- Iron ore producers BHP and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been outstanding performers in recent months, with shares surging to their highest levels in nearly a decade.