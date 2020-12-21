Asia-Pacific shares mostly lower amid virus resurgence
Dec. 21, 2020 12:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.37%. Japan’s cabinet approved a record $1.03T budget draft for the next fiscal year starting in April 2021.
- It marked a 4% rise from this year’s initial level, with new debt making up more than a third of revenue. The spending plan is expected to be approved by parliament early next year.
- China +0.58%. China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, in line with expectations. The one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates were kept at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively.
- Hong Kong -0.21%.
- Australia -0.14%.
- In Asia, a resurgence of virus outbreaks and new variant spread across the U.K. overshadowed news that U.S. lawmakers finally reached $900B COVID-19 relief deal to support the U.S. economy.
- New COVID-19 outbreaks have led authorities to impose restrictions in Australia and Thailand. The British pound fell as much as 1.25% against the dollar.
- Oil prices fell in the morning of Asia trading hours, with Brent crude futures down 3.14% to $50.62/barrel. U.S. crude futures also dropped about 3% to $47.59/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures are mixed. Dow Jones +0.02%; Nasdaq +0.27%; S&P 500 -0.14%.