OneSmart mergers after-school education businesses, plans to go public
Dec. 21, 2020 6:18 AM ETOneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE)ONEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) enters into certain agreements to establish a sizable and stronger small-class business by merging a number of small-class K-12 after-school education businesses ("Restructuring transaction").
- The resulting entity will be led by its current seasoned management team and governed by a separate board of directors, and is expected to go public independently and will primarily operate the K-12 education business to provide online and offline small-class services.
- The small-class businesses to include Beijing Tus-Juren Education Technology (Tus-Juren), a leading K-12 after-school education company in China, and Tianjin Huaying Education (Tianjin Huaying), one of the largest K-12 after-school education service providers, and other online small-class businesses.
- Upon completion of the transaction, OneSmart will become a minority shareholder with one seat on the resulting entity's board of directors.
- The Restructuring transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2020. OneSmart will treat its investment in the resulting entity under equity method.