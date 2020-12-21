OneSmart mergers after-school education businesses, plans to go public

  • OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) enters into certain agreements to establish a sizable and stronger small-class business by merging a number of small-class K-12 after-school education businesses ("Restructuring transaction").
  • The resulting entity will be led by its current seasoned management team and governed by a separate board of directors, and is expected to go public independently and will primarily operate the K-12 education business to provide online and offline small-class services.
  • The small-class businesses to include Beijing Tus-Juren Education Technology (Tus-Juren), a leading K-12 after-school education company in China, and Tianjin Huaying Education (Tianjin Huaying), one of the largest K-12 after-school education service providers, and other online small-class businesses.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, OneSmart will become a minority shareholder with one seat on the resulting entity's board of directors.
  • The Restructuring transaction is expected to close by the end of December 2020. OneSmart will treat its investment in the resulting entity under equity method.
