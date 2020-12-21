JoongAng Group picks Juniper Networks to builds South Korea’s first AI-driven enterprise network
Dec. 21, 2020 6:42 AM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)JNPRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has been selected by JoongAng Group to transform its network system using Juniper’s wired and wireless solutions driven by Mist AI.
- Under the deal, using Juniper’s AI-driven network, JoongAng will lead its diverse array of business and broadcasting services, while securely maximizing operational efficiency and flexibility for future business expansion and has jumped a step ahead of the industry in terms of network efficiency, leveraging automation and insights to lower IT costs while maximizing the end-user experience.
- Juniper’s wireless access points driven by Mist AI equipped with Wi-Fi 6 was first deployed in the JTBC Building last year followed by the JoongAng Building, providing enterprise-grade performance and an AI engine that has replaced manual IT tasks with AI-driven proactive automation and self-healing.
- The integration of the two buildings’ networks was completed this year, resulting in exceptional user and device experiences.