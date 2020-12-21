Diamondback Energy to buy QEP Resources in $2.2B deal
Dec. 21, 2020 6:50 AM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANG, COM, CPE, CDEV, CDEV, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) agrees to acquire QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$2.2B, including QEP's $1.6B net debt as of Sept. 30.
- Consideration will consist of 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each QEP shares, representing an implied value to each QEP stockholder of $2.29/share based on Friday's closing price.
- FANG -4.1%, QEP -9.5% pre-market. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) are down 4% amid the risk off tone in worldwide markets.
- Diamondback says the deal is accretive on all relevant 2021 per share metrics including cash flow per share, free cash flow per share and leverage, before accounting for synergies, which it anticipates will total $60M-$80M/year.
- QEP's Q3 average production was 48.3K bbl/day, including 30.5K bbl/day in the Permian Basin.
- Diamondback says it also agrees to acquire all leasehold interests and related assets of Guidon Operating LLC for 10.63M shares and $375M of cash.
- Diamondback says the pending QEP acquisition, combined with the previously announced pending purchase of assets from Guidon Operating, will bring its total leasehold interests in the Midland Basin to 276K net surface acres.
- Other E&P stocks that could see elevated volatility as a result of the deal include Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV).
- "Diamondback has the balance sheet and the low costs to begin recovering to normal operating levels in the current environment," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.