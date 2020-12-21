LUKOIL extends agreement with WEX

Dec. 21, 2020 6:55 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)WEXBy: SA News Team
  • WEX (NYSE:WEX) has signed an extension of services with LUKOIL (OTCPK:LUKOY) North America LLC, a client of WEX for 34 years.
  • The multi-year agreement continues the use of branded fuel cards throughout North America.
  • “WEX offers a turn-key, innovative and consistently-performing program that allows LUKOIL North America to offer its fleet customers the products and services they expect,” says Jake Naggy, senior manager of commercial activities at LUKOIL North America. “As we expand, WEX will be a key technology partner in that growth.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.