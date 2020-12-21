Walmart a top pick at RBC Capital into 2021
Dec. 21, 2020 6:58 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- RBC Capital Markets upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Sector Perform on its view that the retailer is well positioned into 2021 due to its size, e-commerce platform and value to consumers.
- Analyst Scot Ciccarelli calls Walmart one of the best positioned stocks in the firm's coverage universe and thinks it should perform well in a reopening trade or even in a more challenged environment due to the growing grocery business.
- Walmart's improving profitability for the core U.S. operations underpins the bull call.
- RBC raises its price target on Walmart to $170 from $153.
- Shares of Walmart are down 0.03% premarket to $145.90.
- Walmart's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 4.87 is the highest in the consumer staples sector.