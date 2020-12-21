Walmart a top pick at RBC Capital into 2021

Dec. 21, 2020 6:58 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • RBC Capital Markets upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Sector Perform on its view that the retailer is well positioned into 2021 due to its size, e-commerce platform and value to consumers.
  • Analyst Scot Ciccarelli calls Walmart one of the best positioned stocks in the firm's coverage universe and thinks it should perform well in a reopening trade or even in a more challenged environment due to the growing grocery business.
  • Walmart's improving profitability for the core U.S. operations underpins the bull call.
  • RBC raises its price target on Walmart to $170 from $153.
  • Shares of Walmart are down 0.03% premarket to $145.90.
  • Walmart's Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 4.87 is the highest in the consumer staples sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.