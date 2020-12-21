500.com Limited announces private placement and appoints new CEO and COO
Dec. 21, 2020 7:01 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)BTCMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Online sports lottery service provider in China 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) +14.5% premarket on private placement and executive appointments.
- The company has entered into a subscription agreement with Good Luck Information Technology to sell 85,572,963 newly issued Class A Shares for ~$23M, to be settled in U.S. dollars or in crypto-currencies, including Bitcoin within one month of the date of the Agreement.
- The per share purchase price of $0.269 is the closing trading price of the company's ADSs on December 18, 2020, as adjusted by a 1-to-10 ADS to ordinary shares ratio.
- Upon closing on Feb 20, 2021, Good Luck Information will hold 16.6% of the company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares.
- The Board has appointed Mr. Xianfeng Yang as the Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Bo Yu as the Chief Operating Officer, both effective Decembers today.