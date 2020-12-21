Farmmi wins multi-product order from a Chinese multi-channel customer

Dec. 21, 2020 7:08 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)FAMIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Agriculture products supplier in China, Farmmi's (NASDAQ:FAMI) subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food has received another multi-product order for flower mushrooms and donko shiitake from a Chinese multi-channel customer, with over 100 retail stores in China and Canada, and a major export business.
  • Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our latest win underscores Farmmi's continued sales growth momentum and success at partnering with customers capable of building mutually beneficial, long-term relationships. We are really excited to be working with this leading grocery chain and exporter. We share a common vision of enhanced healthy food choices, that are natural and processed less. There has been a fundamental shift occurring in consumer tastes and buying habits with more spending going to natural food choices. We believe this is due to a combination of the inherently better taste with better ingredients, and the perceived benefits of a diet based on healthy, natural foods rather than the heavily processed foods that have grown all too common. In addition, COVID-19 resulted in widespread restaurant closures and a return to self-prepared foods. With people returning to their kitchens demand for high-quality ingredients, which Farmmi is a leading provider of, have remained high, helping to drive our growth and positive outlook."
