Campbell Soup expected to turn its focus next year on long-term profitability initiatives
Dec. 21, 2020 7:21 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)CPBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- JPMorgan thinks Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is likely to announce and describe a meaningful efficiency program in 2021.
- After meeting with top Campbell Soup execs, analyst Ken Goldman notes that CPB has more EBIT margin than most large-cap peers over the next few years.
- "Investors who are pessimistic on the CPB stock should at least be aware that a positive margin catalyst may take place in CY21. Our guess is that management will detail its plans during its annual Investor Day, which in 2019 was held in June (it was not held this year). To paraphrase Mr. Clouse’s comments from our meetings, he and his team are too focused right now on day-to-day challenges to begin a major supply chain endeavor today. But perhaps as CY21 progresses and demand for CPB’s products starts to abate, the company can turn its eyes toward longer-term endeavors."
- The firm sticks with a Neutral rating on Campbell Soup, but is constructive over the long-term potential for patient investors.
- Shares of Campbell Soup are down 0.15% premarket to $47.50.
- Campbell Soup's profitability grades are already higher than the average of its peers.