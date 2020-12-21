FactSet reports upside FQ1 results, reaffirms inline full-year guidance

  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reports fiscal Q1 beats on the top and bottom lines with revenue up 6% Y/Y to $388.2M.
  • ASV plus professional services was $1.56B vs. $1.48B in last year's period.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 34.3% vs. 33.9% last year, primarily due to reduced employee-related operating expenses because of the pandemic.
  • Client count was 5,939 at the end of the quarter, gaining 65 clients in the period.
  • Net cash from operating activities was $89.3M with FCF of $70.9M.
  • For the year, FactSet continues to expect GAAP revenue of $1.57-1.59B (consensus: $1.58B), adjusted diluted EPS of $10.75-11.15 (consensus: $11.01), organic ASV plus professional services growth of $55-85M Y/Y, and GAAP operating margin of 29.5-30.5%.
