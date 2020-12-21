Signature Aviation indicates it would accept Blackstone offer

Dec. 21, 2020 8:11 AM ETSignature Aviation plc (BBAVF), BBAVYBBAVF, BBAVYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Signature Aviation (OTCPK:BBAVF) (OTCPK:BBAVY) said it would recommend a cash offer of $5.17 per Signature share, which equates to £3.86 per share, to shareholders if Blackstone makes a firm offer at the price the private equity firm set out in a proposal.
  • It's the sixth proposal Signature received from Blackstone since the two companies started discussions in February 2020.
  • Talks between Signature, which provides bases and services for private jets, and Blackstone Infrastructure Advisors LLC and Blackstone Core Equity Management Associates remain ongoing, and a firm offer isn't guaranteed.
  • The Blackstone proposal represents a 44% premium to the close price of 268 pence per Signature share on Dec. 16, 2020, the last business day before the start of the offer period.
  • It also represents an enterprise value multiple of ~14.9x Signature's pre-IFRS 16 continuing group adjusted EBITDA for CY2019 of $348.7M.
  • For Blackstone, the acquisition would add to its infrastructure investments, one of the areas where the private equity firm sees attractive potential returns.
  • The takeover would value Signature at ~$4.1B.
