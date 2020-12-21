Etsy tagged by Loop Capital with higher revenue estimates

Dec. 21, 2020 8:33 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Loop Capital boosts its price target on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to $210 from $165 as it wads up its old estimates and sees higher revenue for the company amid the accelerated shift to e-commerce.
  • "We're adding approximately $22 million to revenues this year and $53 million to 2021. We believe the migration to e-commerce in general and to the Etsy platform will accelerate longer-term revenue growth, and this long-term growth acceleration drives our PT change today, as we value the stock on discounted net operating profit after tax."
  • Shares of Etsy are down 1.71% in premarket action to $187.50, just barely denting the +330% YTD return.
  • Consensus estimates on Etsy now show the e-commerce upstart raking in $5.75B in 2029.
