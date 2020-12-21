Callaway Golf slides after Compass Point calls shares pricey
Dec. 21, 2020 8:40 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)ELYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) trades lower after Compass Point downgrades the sporting goods stock to a Neutral rating from Buy on a call tied to valuation.
- Callaway Golf is said to be on an operational roll with tremendous momentum in the core golf business despite the COVID-19 crisis, but the new estimates (which include Topgolf) on ELY show high multiples due to recent rally.
- Shares of Callaway Golf are down 2.99% premarket to $24.00.
