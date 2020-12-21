Alpine Income Property Trust acquires two single tenant properties for $15.4M

  • Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) acquired, through separate transactions, two single tenant properties net leased to Walgreens and Kohl's for a combined purchase price of $15.4M.
  • Properties were purchased at a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.1% and have a weighted average remaining initial lease term of ~9.3 years.
  • The properties are leased to, or the leases are guaranteed by the investment grade rated parent entities of Kohl's or Walgreens, respectively.
  • In 2020, the company has acquired 29 single tenant net leased properties for $116.6M with a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 6.9%, exceeding its previously provided acquisition guidance of $110M.
  • Post the new acquisitions, Alpine's portfolio now consists of 48 properties located in 34 markets and 18 states across 18 industries, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.5 years.
