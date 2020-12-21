Luckin Coffee attracts attention in the stock's second act

  • Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) is higher again on the OTC market as investors can't get enough of the Chinese coffee upstart that just settled with the SEC over fraud allegations.
  • On the positive side, it does appear that Luckin has some cash to work with. Luckin reported a cash burn rate of $20M in Q3 off a starting cash balance of $780M (which was before settlements in the U.S. and China of $190M).
  • Volatility in Luckin is sky high with shares ranging from $7.40 to $11.11 last Friday. Luckin is up 5.58% premarket today to $9.90.
  • There are no Wall Street ratings on the Luckin Coffee ADRs to ponder, but Seeking Alpha author Elephant Analytics has a look at the newly organized company.
