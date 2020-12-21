Safe Bulkers to acquire post-Panamax class dry-bulk vessel
Dec. 21, 2020 9:22 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)SBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) inks an agreement to acquire a Japanese-built, dry-bulk, Post-Panamax class, 87,000 dwt, newbuild vessel at an attractive price with a scheduled delivery within the 3Q of 2022.
- The vessel is designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to Green House Gas, GHG emissions, 'EEDI, Phase 3' and will also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III.
- Simultaneously, the Company entered into an agreement for a new term loan facility of up to 60% post-delivery financing of this acquisition, an increase of the commitment under the existing revolving credit facility from $20M to $30M and the extension of its maturity date, initially scheduled to expire in 2022, by up to 2 years under the same pre-existing financial covenants.