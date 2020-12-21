Darden Restaurants sized up by analysts with 2021 visibility still cloudy
Dec. 21, 2020 9:39 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wall Street analysts are generally favorable about the quarter turned in by Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) on Friday.
- UBS analyst Dennis Geiger (Buy rating): "While visibility is limited over the coming months given industry headwinds, we view the F3Q guidance as sufficiently conservative. We view the upper end of reiterated targets for 100-150 bps above pre-COVID-19 op margins as sales recover as very achievable. While capacity constraints and difficult laps are likely to limit sss gains over the near-term, visibility into an attractive sales & earnings recovery path into FY22 remains high. Focus is likely to remain on upside potential as restrictions ease and normalcy returns, with notable consumer demand and an improved margin structure supporting a positive outlook, and further share gains."
- BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik: (Market Perform): "While our FY21 estimates come down to account for the more challenging near-term operating environment, DRI remains well-positioned for an eventual sales recovery and our FY22 estimates actually increase closer to our $1.4 billion post-COVID run-rate expectations (target price remains $115) as we gain incremental confidence in the pacing of margin recovery... That said, with shares approaching pre-pandemic levels despite continued near-term uncertainty, risk/reward appears balanced, in our view."
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles (Market Perform): "Longer term, DRI is committing the business to an on-premise future with belief that consumers are fatigued by off-premise restaurant meal occasions, and a rapid bounce back in sales experienced when dining room restrictions ease. Management continues to believe there is 100-150 bps opportunity on EBITDA margins from labor efficiencies + marketing savings (~110 bps, predominantly on labor), G&A rationalization (20-30 bps), and lower restaurant expenses (20 bps). These savings are reflected in our 2023 EBITDA margins of 15.2% (up from 15% prior on 20 bps of lower marketing) and compares to 2019 of 14%. However, we believe this is accurately reflected in consensus estimates with our new 2023 EPS estimate of $7.00 (up from $6.84) which compares to the pre-release consensus of $7.21. At this stage, we expect pre-COVID-19 sales volumes to be achieved in 2Q22 (November 2021-end)."
- Darden's earnings revisited: Details on the FQ2 report, management changes, earnings call transcript.