MetLife Investment Management facilitates $130M investment hydroelectric facility in Louisiana
Dec. 21, 2020 9:40 AM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)METBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MetLife Investment Management, the institutional asset management business of MetLife (MET -0.8%) facilitates a $130M investment, including $74M on behalf of unaffiliated clients, in the senior secured private placement financing of Brookfield Renewable Partners' Sidney A. Murray, Jr. Hydroelectric facility in Louisiana.
- The $130M investment, part of a larger $560M private placement financing executed by Brookfield, was facilitated by MIM’s Infrastructure team and funded by MetLife and six unaffiliated clients.
- John Tanyeri, MetLife Investment Management’s global head of Infrastructure, said: “Given the volatile backdrop this year as a result of the pandemic, our ability to deliver execution certainty amidst challenging markets remains critically important to our clients and to our issuers and sponsors, such as Brookfield. This investment is perfectly aligned with our long-term focus on and commitment to environmental sustainability.”
- Press Release