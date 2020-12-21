First Quantum promotes Pascall to COO; co-founder Newall to step back
Dec. 21, 2020 9:51 AM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)FQVLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -3.9%) appoints Director of Strategy Tristan Pascall as its new COO effective Jan. 1, while saying co-founder Clive Newall will step back from his executive position as president but remain as a director
- Pascall joined First Quantum in 2007 and most recently was general manager of the Cobre Panama mine from the start of the project in October 2015.
- Newall co-founded the company in 1996 and has been President and a director since its inception.
