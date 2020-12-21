First Quantum promotes Pascall to COO; co-founder Newall to step back

Dec. 21, 2020 9:51 AM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)FQVLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -3.9%) appoints Director of Strategy Tristan Pascall as its new COO effective Jan. 1, while saying co-founder Clive Newall will step back from his executive position as president but remain as a director
  • Pascall joined First Quantum in 2007 and most recently was general manager of the Cobre Panama mine from the start of the project in October 2015.
  • Newall co-founded the company in 1996 and has been President and a director since its inception.
  • First Quantum is "printing cash" and trades at a free cash flow yield above 10% at $3 copper, The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.