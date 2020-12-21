IBM acquires Norwegian cloud services provider to 'turbocharge' hybrid cloud
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces an agreement to acquire Nordcloud for undisclosed financial terms. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2021.
- The Norwegian cloud services company offers migration, application development, managed services, and training. The company is triple certified across IBM's cloud competitors Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
- IBM says the purchase will "turbocharge" its cloud migration and transformation capabilities, an important part of IBM's hybrid cloud growth strategy.
- "Our clients are increasingly taking a more holistic approach to application modernization that allows them to operate across a traditional IT environment, private cloud and public clouds," says John Granger, SVP of IBM's Cloud Application Innovation and COO of Global Business Services. "IBM's acquisition of Nordcloud adds the kind of deep expertise that will drive our clients' digital transformations as well as support the further adoption of IBM's hybrid cloud platform. Nordcloud's cloud-native tools, methodologies and talent send a strong signal that IBM is committed to deliver our clients' successful journey to cloud."
- The market for cloud managed services and professional services is expected to top $200B by 2024, according to Gartner and IDC forecasts.
- IBM shares are down 1.9% to $123.45.
- Related: In October, IBM announced it will spin out the managed infrastructure services unit of the Global Technology Services operations to focus the legacy business on the hybrid cloud opportunity.