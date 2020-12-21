Palantir receives $114M one-year option for U.S. Army's Vantage program

  • Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) announces that the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems will execute the second year of the pre-existing partnership.
  • The deal has a total price of $113.8M for the year.
  • The original agreement was inked in December 2019 for $458M, which included a base year and three option years. Palantir was awarded $110M at the time for the base year.
  • Army Vantage is "a comprehensive data analytics platform to facilitate data-driven decision making."
  • Palantir shares are down 1.1% to $25.72.
  • Last week, Credit Suisse downgraded Palantir citing the "valuation disconnected from fundamentals" but raised the price target due to the durable Government growth.
