Palantir receives $114M one-year option for U.S. Army's Vantage program
Dec. 21, 2020 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) By: Brandy Betz
- Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) announces that the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems will execute the second year of the pre-existing partnership.
- The deal has a total price of $113.8M for the year.
- The original agreement was inked in December 2019 for $458M, which included a base year and three option years. Palantir was awarded $110M at the time for the base year.
- Army Vantage is "a comprehensive data analytics platform to facilitate data-driven decision making."
- Palantir shares are down 1.1% to $25.72.
- Last week, Credit Suisse downgraded Palantir citing the "valuation disconnected from fundamentals" but raised the price target due to the durable Government growth.