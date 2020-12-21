Curevac advances COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Phase 3 trial
- Curevac (NASDAQ:CVAC) climbs +6.0% as the company announces the initiation of the Phase 3 study for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV.
- In the randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving more than 2,500 subjects 18 years of age and older, the first participant will be vaccinated on December 22, 2020, a statement from the company read.
- Built on a non-interventional study on COVID-19 of 3,600 hospital employees at the University Hospital Mainz, the trial complements CureVac’s recently initiated global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial, HERALD, for CVnCoV in more than 35,000 participants.
- The company’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine development program started in January, and its Phase 1 interim data have demonstrated an immune response comparable to recovered COVID-19 patients with the induction of strong antibody responses in addition to the first indication of T cell activation.