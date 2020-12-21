SolarWinds +13% despite Street-low price target at Truist, negative Bloomberg story about hack warning signs
Dec. 21, 2020 1:00 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) shares are up 13.3% despite a downgrade and negative Bloomberg report. Last week, SWI lost about 40% of its value after a major Russia-linked cyber attack used a flaw in the company's software to gain access to U.S. fderal and state agencies and major companies.
- Truist Securities downgraded SolarWinds from Buy to Hold and cuts the price target from $26 to the Street-low $14.
- The firm cites the lack of visibility into the "potential business and financial model impact" of the attack.
- Truist says there could be "a more enduring, deeper financial impact" if large customers ditch the Orion products at the heart of the attack.
Chart: SolarWinds performance vs. the S&P 500 over the past month.
- Separately,Bloomberg reports that former SolarWinds security advisor Ian Thornton-Trump told execs in 2017 that "the survival of the company depends on an internal commitment to security."
- Thornton-Trump advised the company to appoint a senior director of cybersecurity. He cut ties with SolarWinds the next month, saying execs weren't interested in change that would have a "meaningful impact."
- "My belief is that from a security perspective, SolarWinds was an incredibly easy target to hack," Thornton-Trump tells Bloomberg.
- Previously: Intel, Nvidia, and Cisco among companies that installed breached SolarWinds software - WSJ (Dec. 21 2020)