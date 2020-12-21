SolarWinds +13% despite Street-low price target at Truist, negative Bloomberg story about hack warning signs

Dec. 21, 2020 1:00 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) shares are up 13.3% despite a downgrade and negative Bloomberg report. Last week, SWI lost about 40% of its value after a major Russia-linked cyber attack used a flaw in the company's software to gain access to U.S. fderal and state agencies and major companies.
  • Truist Securities downgraded SolarWinds from Buy to Hold and cuts the price target from $26 to the Street-low $14.
  • The firm cites the lack of visibility into the "potential business and financial model impact" of the attack.
  • Truist says there could be "a more enduring, deeper financial impact" if large customers ditch the Orion products at the heart of the attack.

Chart: SolarWinds performance vs. the S&P 500 over the past month.

  • Separately,Bloomberg reports that former SolarWinds security advisor Ian Thornton-Trump told execs in 2017 that "the survival of the company depends on an internal commitment to security."
  • Thornton-Trump advised the company to appoint a senior director of cybersecurity. He cut ties with SolarWinds the next month, saying execs weren't interested in change that would have a "meaningful impact."
  • "My belief is that from a security perspective, SolarWinds was an incredibly easy target to hack," Thornton-Trump tells Bloomberg.
  • Previously: Intel, Nvidia, and Cisco among companies that installed breached SolarWinds software - WSJ (Dec. 21 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.