Middleby acquires United Foodservice
Dec. 21, 2020 1:03 PM ETThe Middleby Corporation (MIDD)MIDDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Middleby (MIDD +0.2%) acquires Zhuhai Guangdong China-based United Foodservice Equipment, a leader in the design, manufacture and supply of counter top commercial foodservice equipment with recent annual revenues of ~$10M.
- "This strategic acquisition expands our capabilities in a key global location and high-demand market. We expect continued growth in Asia and this acquisition strengthens our capabilities to best serve customers in this region and worldwide," CEO Tim FitzGerald commented.
- United's cooking equipment complements the company's existing footprint while broadening its offerings in targeted growth markets.