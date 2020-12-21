Entegris expands Taiwan presence through manufacturing facility investment
Dec. 21, 2020 1:13 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)ENTGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Entegris (ENTG +2.5%) is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of ~$200M over the next three to five years to meet the growing demand of its products and services from leading global manufacturers of semiconductors in Taiwan and the broader Asia Pacific region.
- It plans to commence construction of the new facility in early 2021 and expects to begin initial operations in late 2021 accelerating to full production in subsequent phases.
- Based on IC Insights' Global Wafer Capacity report in 2020, ~22% of the global semiconductor wafer fab capacity is in Taiwan while the Asia region, including Taiwan, Korea, China, and Japan, produces ~75% of all global semiconductors.
- Entegris also seeks significant expansion of its Taiwan Technology Center for Research and Development on its Hsinchu campus.