FluroTech explores strategic alternatives for focusing on pandemic defense system
Dec. 21, 2020 1:56 PM ETFluroTech Ltd. (FLURF)FLURFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FluroTech (OTCQB:FLURF +1.6%) is exploring strategic alternatives for its cannabis and hemp testing business for focusing on commercialization of its pandemic defense system through its investment in FluroTest Systems.
- Currently, the company has ~25% interest in FluroTest, and has entered into a LOI with a majority of the other FluroTest shareholders in respect of a transaction that, if completed, would result in the company acquiring up to 95% of FluroTest in 1Q21.
- As part of restructuring, Rex H. Kary has resigned as the COO, effective Dec.16, 2020; will continue in a consulting capacity.