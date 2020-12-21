DocuSign, Check Point lead work from home gainers on new COVID-19 strain, SolarWinds breach tailwinds
Dec. 21, 2020 2:17 PM ET By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Work from home related tech stocks are seeing another strong day after England confirmed a new strain of COVID-19 that is up to 70% more transmissible.
- The security-related names are still catching a rally off potential customer gains from the headline-grabbing SolarWinds security breach, which allowed Russia-linked hackers access to U.S. federal and state agency networks.
- Top movers: Zoom Video (ZM +1.1%), DocuSign (DOCU +3.1%), Check Point Software (CHKP +3.9%), Okta (OKTA +1.5%), Cloudflare (NET +1.7%), CrowdStrike (CRWD +3.4%).
