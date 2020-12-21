Sesen Bio files US application for its Vicineum in bladder cancer

Dec. 21, 2020 2:32 PM ETSesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)SESNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sesen Bio (SESN -19.3%) has submitted marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for Vicineum, its lead candidate, for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • Within 60 days after receipt of the completed application, the FDA will issue a decision to the Company on the acceptance of the filing, and whether the BLA has received Priority Review (six-month target PDUFA date) under its existing Fast Track designation.

  • Last week, majority of the ICER Council (8 yes votes; 3 no votes) judged Vicineum as superior to best supportive care. Also ICER report estimates that treatment with Vicineum results in a decrease in cumulative health care costs compared to usual care of ~$101k by year five.

