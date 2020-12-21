Disney taps Bergman to run Disney Studios, tasks Horn with creative slate
- Disney (DIS -1.0%) names long-time exec Alan Bergman to the chairman post at Disney Studios to succeed Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer.
- Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.
- The position involves overseeing everything from creative and operations to production and marketing for all Disney Studios content from brands that include Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios.
- Bergman has worked at Disney for 24 years and served as president of Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019, helping to integrate Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Twenty-First Century Fox into the Disney stable of brands.
- Horn, who joined Disney as Chairman in 2012, said the time feels right to shift his focus solely to the company's enormous creative slate.
- Disney separately made the list of favorite stocks for 2021 at Bank of America and Barron's