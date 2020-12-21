Google teams with Aramco to launch cloud region in Saudi Arabia
Dec. 21, 2020 3:37 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)ARMCO, GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Through a new deal with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), Google (GOOG +0.3%)(GOOGL +0.3%) will establish a cloud region in Saudi Arabia.
- A new company will be formed to offer cloud solutions in the region in order to comply with regulations.
- Aramco has forecast that the cloud services market in the country will hit $30B by 2030.
- "We are committed to helping businesses modernize and accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud. With this agreement, Google Cloud's innovative technology and solutions will be available to global customers and enterprises in Saudi Arabia to enable them to better serve end consumers," says Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
