Positive loan pricing tailwind bodes well for BDCs in 2021, KBW says
- Business development companies ("BDCs") suffered a traumatic shock in Q1 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Lynch sees potential for the sector to continue improving from its Q1 trough into 2021.
- There "is some hope that most, and maybe all, of the losses the BDCs will experience this cycle were pulled forward into 1Q20, and that 2021 can continue the recovery seen in 2Q20 and 3Q20," Lynch writes in a note to clients.
- But even with progress made in Q2 and Q3 the sector remains below pre-pandemic levels.
- "While a lot of the recovery occurred in 2Q20 and 3Q20, loan prices continue to trend higher in 4Q20 and also still remain below levels in 2019," Lynch writes. "This positive pricing tailwind bodes well for loan valuations, which will help offset credit stress in 4Q20 and 2021."
- KBW classifies its Outperform-rated BDCs into four themes. Lynch finds the discounted without credit concerns theme the most "interesting opportunity" as investors can own BDC's that are trading at a significant discount to book value but aren't dealing with significant credit issues that can pressure book value, earnings, and keep valuations low longer term.
- Specifically, Lynch likes Barings BDC (BBDC -0.9%), Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL -1.1%), and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -0.5%) in this category.
- The other three themes:
- Best in class performers include Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX -0.8%) and (HTGC -0.0%), the two BDCs that consistently generate the highest historical economic returns. While some investors consider the stocks expensive, Lynch would argue that, with their high operating ROE, "both names actually screen cheap on a P/E valuation basis."
- Dominate platforms at book value contains Ares Capital (ARCC -0.8%) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC -0.2%). Both trade near book value, "which we believe makes an attractive entry point to own dominate direct lending platforms with very strong historical track records," Lynch said.
- PennantPark Investment (PNNT -2.9%) is KBW's sole pick in the deep value, recovery play theme. The stock has a large exposure to both equity investments and energy investments in its portfolio, which has historically contributed to its large discount to book value. Although PNNT's energy investment represents higher-risk exposure, it doesn't have a significant amount of other stressed investments and its valuation already reflects risks from its stressed investments.
- On the upside, the announced acquisition of PNNT's investment in Cano Health, provides "significant upside risk form the current book value, or can at least offset a large portion of the potential losses in a burn-down scenario," Lynch said.
- "The trajectory of the BDCs’ loss rates and changes in book value have been improving over the previous two quarters, not deteriorating, which is encouraging for BDC book values heading into 2021," he writes.
- Ticker Tape Research has a Strong Buy rating on OCSL, as the pending merger with sister firm Oaktree Strategic Income will offer investors NAV discount at a 8% yield moving forward.
- OCSL narrows its discount with the S&P 500 in the past eight months, while BBDC and ORCC still lag by a wider margin: