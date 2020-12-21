Greal Elm Capital in financing transaction with JPM; creates parent company Great Elm Group

Dec. 21, 2020 4:16 PM ETGreat Elm Group, Inc. (GEG)GEGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GEC) announced today a financing transaction with J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings wherein the latter will provide $37.7M of financing increasing cash at the holding company by $5M.
  • Proceeds will be used to refinance Great Elm's durable medical equipment business and provide with growth capital.
  • It will create a new parent company, Great Elm Group and trade under the symbol "GEG"; internal reorganization will be completed as part of the transaction.
  • Transaction expected to be completed by Dec.29, 2020; GEC to be renamed Forest Investments.
  • Existing GEC stockholders will have their shares of GEC exchanged in a 1:1 ratio for shares of GEG; GEC shares will stop trading on Dec.28.
  • On transaction completion, Forest will issue to JPM $35M of 9.0% preferred stock with a maturity date of Dec. 29, 2027; proceeds to be used for refinancing DME's existing term loan debt of ~$24.8M; DME will distribute ~$2.3M to GEG.
  • JPM will purchase 20% of the common equity of Forest from GEG for $2.7M thereby Forest owning 80% by GEG and 20% by JPM.
