Freedom Holding to acquire Prime Executions
Dec. 21, 2020
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority approved the continuing membership application filed by Prime Executions of Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) permitting the company to complete the acquisition of Prime Executions.
- Transaction expected to close by the first week of Jan.2021.
- "Acquisition of Prime Executions is an important milestone for Freedom Holding, as it will give us a foothold in the U.S. markets that will benefit our clients by assuring them cost efficient and timely execution of U.S. market trades. Also, we expect the addition of Prime Executions will allow us to continue expanding our business by making available to both U.S. and Eurasian market participants the best cross-market financial opportunities," CEO, Timur Turlov commented.
- 30 years industry veteran Robert Wotczak has been hired to serve as the President and CEO of Prime Executions; Mr. Wotczak has worked with the company in an advisory capacity during the past two years.
- The company acquired the outstanding shares of Prime Executions from Andrew Silverman and Daniel Tandy.
